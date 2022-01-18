REPORT: Vic Mensa Arrested On Drug Charges After Returning From Africa

Rapper Vic Mensa has reportedly been arrested.

According to TMZ, Mensa was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia after returning from Africa, and he was charged with felony narcotics possession after allegedly trying to enter the country with drugs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Vic Mensa Arrested with Suspected Shrooms at Customs https://t.co/2jdYWamg8r — TMZ (@TMZ) January 18, 2022

Fox 5 reported that he was allegedly found in possession of “about 41 grams of liquid LSD, about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms.”

Psilocybin is the scientific name for shrooms, according to the same TMZ reports.

Rapper Vic Mensa busted at Dulles Airport with Narcoticshttps://t.co/0EdtSSZU9g — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 18, 2022

Well, this is a very tough look for the star rapper. As always, he has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s our system here, and we should all be very thankful for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @vicmensa

Having said that, getting slapped with a drug charge while returning from Africa is not how anyone wants to be welcomed home after a long time.

Personally, I want nothing more than a cold beer and something to eat. I would be irate if I found myself in handcuffs, but that’s what happened to Mensa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper)

Hopefully, Mensa has a great lawyer because it sounds like he might need it.