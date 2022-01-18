EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Steve Daines Calls For DirecTV To Reconsider Decision To Remove One America News Network From Platform

Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines sent a letter Tuesday to DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow calling for him to reconsider the company’s decision to not renew its contract with One America News (OAN) Network.

In the letter, first obtained by the Daily Caller, Daines noted that in many parts of Montana satellite television and DirecTV is the only option for live television and argued the importance of having a range of media outlets in today’s political climate, saying Americans would be affected by removing conservative content such as OAN.

A DirecTV spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg that “following a routine internal review,” the decision was made to not enter a new contract with Herring Networks Inc., OAN’s owner, once the current contract ends in April. DirecTV made up 90% of the network’s revenue, according to Reuters. The network will continue to be provided through Verizon FiOS and a number of other smaller national TV providers, including KlowdTV and Vidgo, according to its website.

“There has not been sufficient justification from DirecTV as to why OAN’s contract was not renewed by your company. A vague ‘routine internal review’ and the lack of transparency with the viewers of OAN in Montana in your decision making process is unacceptable and has the appearance of targeting supporters of former President Donald Trump,” Daines told the Daily Caller before sending the letter.

“In many parts of Montana, satellite television and DirecTV is the only option for live television. It is important to have a range of media outlets in today’s political atmosphere and by removing conservative content such as OAN on your platform; you are hindering Montanans ability to view their preferred outlet,” Daines added. (RELATED: AT&T To Remove One America News Network From Lineup)

