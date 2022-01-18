Steven Adam Picks Up Tony Bradley And Carries Him Away From An Altercation In Hilarious Video

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams pulled off a hilarious move Monday during a win over the Bulls.

During the 119-106 win for Memphis, players started jawing at each other and it looked like things were going to get heated.

That’s when Adams picked up Bulls player Tony Bradley and literally carried him away like he was a doll. You can watch the hilarious video below.

Steven Adams just picked him up and moved him 💀 pic.twitter.com/SYTCHImiZ7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2022

Steven Adams is widely-recognized as the strongest man in the NBA, and this video is a pretty good example of why people feel that way.

He picked up another full grown adult man and carried him away like it was nothing. It looked like he wasn’t even putting any effort into it.

Ja & Tony Bradley get into it! 😂 Steven Adams carrying 6’10” 248 pound Bradley away. pic.twitter.com/fJZwHGW4O3 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 17, 2022

Imagine getting picked up on TV by another dude and just carried away from an altercation. If that’s not a tough look, I don’t know what is.

That’s about as embarrassing as it gets. Plus, the Bulls also ended up losing. They were taking Ls all the way around!

Tony Bradley wouldn’t let go of Ja Morant so Steven Adams picks him up and carries him away pic.twitter.com/GbQ74kMEpt — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) January 17, 2022

Never change, Adams! Never change!