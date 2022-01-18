Superstar Comedian Louie Anderson Hospitalized With Cancer

Superstar Louie Anderson’s representative said the comedian has been hospitalized for treatment to deal with cancer.

The 68-year-old actor’s rep, Glenn Schwartz, said the “Coming To America” star is resting comfortably in his bed at a hospital in Las Vegas after being diagnosed with “diffuse large B-cell lymphoma,” TMZ reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘No One Can Be Woke Enough’: Dave Chappelle And Joe Rogan Rip ‘Woke Ideology,’ Defend Elon Musk)

The “Baskets” star’s diagnosis is reportedly aggressive, but is potentially curable, the outlet noted. (RELATED: ‘Gender Is A Fact’: They’re Not Going To Be Happy With Dave Chappelle’s Latest Bit On Trans Culture)

It is unclear from the report when the “Coming To America” star was diagnosed.

Anderson spoke in 2020 about how he had lost 40 pounds during the pandemic, Page Six noted.

“I’m on the intermittent fast,” Anderson told late night host Conan O’Brien in March 2020, of People magazine noted. “One minute I’m eating, the next minute I’m not. Then I’m eating again. I figure, that way, I’m only eating for 30 minutes out of 60, which is half. I’m trying to get down to 40/20 so I’m not eating for 40 and eating for 20.”

“No, it’s a wonderful thing, the intermittent fasting,” he added.

At the time of the interview, the comedian said he was down 40 pounds from the start of the pandemic when he weighed 380 pounds.