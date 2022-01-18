‘The David Hookstead Show’: NBA Owner Tries To Walk Back Insane Comments About China Oppressing The Uyghurs After Facing Tons Of Criticism, Matthew Stafford Wins His First Playoff Game After Blowing Out The Cardinals, Jake Paul Is Reportedly In Talks To Fight Mike Tyson, Wisconsin’s Basketball Team Is Up To 8th In The AP Poll And ‘Ozark’ Season Four Starts Friday On Netflix

Welcome to the Tuesday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Golden State Warriors part-owner Chamath Palihapitiya making absolutely unhinged comments about oppression in China and later attempting to walk it back, Matthew Stafford wins his first playoff game after the Rams blow out the Cardinals 34-11, Jake Paul is reportedly in talks to fight Mike Tyson in Las Vegas, Wisconsin’s basketball team is up to eighth in the AP Poll with a record of 14-2 and “Ozark” season four starts this Friday on Netflix.

