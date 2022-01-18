Trans Activists Reportedly Walk Free After Sharing, Protesting In Front Of J.K. Rowling’s Address

Transgender activists will reportedly walk free and face no charges after sharing, protesting in front of J.K. Rowling’s family’s address.

Police in Scotland reportedly shared that “enquiries were carried out and no criminality has been established,” NBC News reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Robbie Coltrane Defends J.K. Rowling Trans Comments, Slams ‘Twitter Generation’ Waiting ‘To Be Offended’)

Transgender activists who publicized J.K. Rowling’s home address on social media will not be criminally charged, Scottish police say. https://t.co/hBTa6RXxgb — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 18, 2022

Three activists, comedian Holly Stars, actor Georgia Frost and drag star Richard Energy, staged a protest in November in front of the “Harry Potter” author’s home in Edinburgh, Scotland, over her past comments about the transgender community.

The author later slammed the activists whom she said attacked her and posted her family’s address on Twitter. The post has since been deleted.

“Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible,” the 56-year-old author tweeted to her millions of followers.

Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible. 1/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

“I implore those people who retweeted the image with the address still visible, even if they did so in condemnation of these people’s actions, to delete it,” she added. (RELATED: Report: J.K. Rowling To Appear In ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Special Amid Backlash Against Author By Trans Activists)

The famed author continued in a series of Tweets about how “appalled” she’s been over the last few years to see women who “have no public profile” but who’ve contacted her about their own experiences after being “subject to campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxing and direct threats of violence, including rape.” She said these actions have all been because they refused to “uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex.”

I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us. 8/X — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

“I have to assume that [Georgia Frost, Holly Stars and Richard Energy] thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights,” Rowling wrote. “They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out.”

The Daily Mail reported that stars took down the photos after being bombarded with “threatening” comments but stand by the post.

Rowling previously came under attack after she tweeted an article from the web site Devex titled, “Creating a more equal post COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

“People who menstruate,” the author tweeted. “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”