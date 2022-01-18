Country Superstar Trisha Yearwood Takes On Betty White Challenge, Raises More Than $30,000 For Animal Rescue

Superstar Trisha Yearwood said she took on the Betty White challenge for the late icon’s birthday and raised tens of thousands for animal rescue efforts.

The 57-year-old country singer hosted a fundraiser on TalkShopLive Monday on what would’ve been White’s 100th birthday before she died of natural causes on Dec. 31, Fox News reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘Treat It Like A Duet’: Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Share Secrets To Their Marriage)

“Who doesn’t love Betty White?” Yearwood explained. “I just think, Betty right now is so happy that this is the way that the world is choosing to celebrate her birthday, by giving to animals, which was very near and dear to her heart.”

I’m blown away! We’ve already reached our goal of $30,000+, but let’s keep this love flowing!! Thank you all so much!! xo #BettyWhiteChallenge Donate here: https://t.co/0CVfdX6dZc — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) January 18, 2022

“I’m blown away!” she added in a follow up tweet. “We’ve already reached our goal of $30,000+, but let’s keep this love flowing!! Thank you all so much!! xo #BettyWhiteChallenge.” (RELATED: Betty White Stars As The New Face Of AARP)

“I think Betty’s appeal was just really, there was no limit, no age group, everybody just loved her,” Yearwood continued. “I remember as a kid watching her on the ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and then, of course, ‘Golden Girls’… [She was] just beautiful and funny and smart and full of love. The world has really lost a wonderful person, but this is how we keep people that we love alive.”

The singer and several others participated in raising money for the pet rescue organization Dottie’s Yard, the outlet noted.

The “Walkaway Joe” hitmaker also shared that the rescue organization would match donations, the outlet noted. The wife of country legend Garth Brooks said she would also match donations, effectively tripling the amount.

The country singer also promised to raise money for animal groups like Dottie’s Yard each year going forward in honor of the “Golden Girls” star’s birthday.