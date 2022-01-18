Warriors Owner Chamath Palihapitiya Tries To Walk Back Saying He Doesn’t Care About Oppression In China

Golden State Warriors owner Chamath Palihapitiya is trying to do damage control after some insane comments about China.

During a recent episode of the "All-In" podcast, the part-owner of the Warriors claimed he doesn't care about Uyghurs being oppressed by the Chinese dictatorship.

Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs, okay. You bring it up because you care and I think it’s nice that you care. The rest of us don’t care. I’m just telling you a very hard, ugly truth. Of all the things that I care about, yes, it is below my line,” Palihapitiya told the audience.

His comments quickly went viral and dominated Twitter all of Monday. Now, he’s trying to walk things back.

“I recognize that I come across as lacking empathy. I acknowledge that entirely. As a refugee, my family fled a country with its own set of human rights issues so this is something that is very much a part of my lived experience. To be clear, my belief is that human rights matter, whether in China, the United States, or elsewhere. Full stop,” Palihapitiya stated in a Monday night tweet.

Important issues deserve nuanced discussions. Some clarifying comments: pic.twitter.com/St2jccsu05 — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) January 18, 2022

Furthermore, the Warriors also tried to distance themselves from their part-owner and released a statement that “his views certainly don’t reflect those of our organization.”

Warriors statement re: Chamath Palihapitiya: pic.twitter.com/zUl6i9sOve — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 17, 2022

Of all the weak responses Chamath could have published, he chose arguably the weakest option. His statement should have just said he was sorry, he will educate himself on the topic and do better next time.

If he had said that, this would probably already be over. Instead, he didn’t nail down anything specific, and even appeared to try to draw a comparison between the USA and China, which he also did in the podcast.

He dug himself a massive hole, and then appeared to almost dig it even deeper!

I will never understand why some people feel the need to cover for China at all costs, especially people who make their money here in America.

It makes no sense and is nothing short of absolutely embarrassing.

When @NBA says we stand for justice, don’t forget there are those who sell their soul for money & business like @chamath the owner of @warriors,

who says “Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs” When genocides happen, it is people

like this that let it happen Shame! pic.twitter.com/27j2GxGhCU — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) January 17, 2022

Do better, Chamath. Do much better.