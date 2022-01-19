The 49ers Beating The Cowboys Put Up Outrageous TV Ratings

The San Francisco 49ers beating the Dallas Cowboys put up some outrageous TV ratings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the game between Dak Prescott and Jimmy G averaged 40.16 million viewers on CBS. The NFC wild card game also averaged 1.33 million viewers on Nickelodeon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For comparison, the game’s ratings were up 35% from the same playoff slot last season.

As I’ve said a bunch this season, Roger Goodell and the NFL are absolutely killing it right now, and you’d have to be insane to disagree.

It wasn’t even to go to the Super Bowl. It was just a wild card game.

You can love or hate the NFL all you want, but you can’t deny reality. The reality of the situation is that the games have put up unreal ratings this season.

In fact, across the board, the ratings this season were the highest since 2015. Yeah, I think it’s safe to say things are going very well!

With every passing round of the playoffs, you can expect the ratings to only go higher and I can’t wait to enjoy every moment of all the action!