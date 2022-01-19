Bruce Arians Explains Why He Hit Andrew Adams On The Helmet Against the Eagles

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians doesn’t regret smacking Andrew Adams on the helmet against the Eagles.

During the huge playoff win for the Bucs, Arians generated a lot of attention when he smacked Adams on the helmet for an unknown reason. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, he’s opened up about the situation and wants people to know he doesn’t regret the way he got Adams’ attention.

“No, and I’ve seen enough dumb – you can’t pull guys out of a pile. We just got a big play, great field position, and he’s trying to pull a guy out of a pile, and I was trying to knock him off of that guy so he didn’t get a penalty,” Arians told the media about the situation and if he regrets it, according to Outkick.

For the record, I said as soon as it happened that people were overreacting. It’s football. Passions run high and tensions can sometimes boil over.

There was zero malicious intent and people pretending like there was are idiots.

In football, you sometimes need to do something a shade over the top to get a guy’s attention so he doesn’t hurt the team.

That’s exactly what happened here, and Arians shouldn’t apologize for anything. He didn’t punch a guy in the face. He simply gave him a bit of a tap on the helmet.

Everyone needs to take a deep breath and relax. It’s football, gentlemen! Wild stuff can happen.