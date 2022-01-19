Bruce Arians Gets Fined $50,000 For Hitting Andrew Adams On The Helmet

Bruce Arians has been hit with a hefty fine for his actions against the Eagles.

Arians smacked Andrew Adams on the helmet this past weekend during the win over Philadelphia, and that decision has cost him a lot of money. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoport, Arians has been fined $50,000 for hitting Adams in the helmet. Yes, he’s been fined the cost of a nice truck!

Source: #Bucs coach Bruce Arians was fined $50,000 for his actions Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2022

This is an absolute joke of a situation. They’re going to fine Arians $50,000 for getting a guy away from a potentially bad situation?

It’s beyond stupid. In fact, I’d argue that it’s among the dumbest decisions the NFL has made in a very long time.

Buccaneers Head Coach Smacks His Own Player. Should He Be Suspended? https://t.co/kjzgUy88iL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 16, 2022

There was clearly zero malicious intent. None at all. Not even a little bit. So, why the hell is he being fined. This is football we’re talking about!

Sometimes, you have to be a bit over the top to get a player’s attention. That’s all Arians did, and he’s now going to lose a bunch of money.

From NFL Now: #Bucs coach Bruce Arians was fined $50K for slapping Andrew Adams’ helmet. He’ll appeal. pic.twitter.com/X5yz6gXO2r — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2022

Shame on Roger Goodell and the NFL for this pathetic decision. This league is getting too soft.