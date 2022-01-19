Family Member Finds Three Teenagers’ Dead Bodies, Texas Police Suspect Potential Double-Murder-Suicide

Three teenagers were found dead by a family member Tuesday afternoon inside a home in Crosby, Texas.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he believes the incident, which left two females and one male dead, could be a double-homicide-suicide, Fox 10 Phoenix reported. Police are still determining the relationships between the teens, though two may be related and the other a friend, Gonzalez said during a press conference Tuesday.

.@HCSOTexas Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is giving an update after the bodies of three teens were found near Crosby. @GraceWhiteKHOU is following this story for #KHOU11 Watch live: https://t.co/bzAEBzAvPf pic.twitter.com/j6hFaEJxh4 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 18, 2022

“The initial information I received is that there is a weapon that’s inside the home,” Gonzalez also said during the press conference.

Police have not yet released the identities of the three teenagers.

“These are always highly charged, very emotional,” Gonzalez added. “Our condolences go out to the family.”

Police are unsure of a motive for the shooting, Fox 10 reported. Officers are still investigating the incident. (RELATED: California Lottery Winner Killed In Double Murder-Suicide In Oklahoma, Reports Say)

An off-duty police officer with the Harris County Sheriff’s office was also killed in a shooting Monday, according to KHOU 11. Police said the gunshot was possibly self-inflicted.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.