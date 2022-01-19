David Spade Lists His House In Beverly Hills For Nearly $20 Million

David Spade is selling his house, and the asking price is very high!

The legendary comedian is attempting to offload his house in Beverly Hills for the low price of $19.995 million!

David Spade Lists Beverly Hills Home for $19.995 Million – Mansion Global | @scoopit https://t.co/dxWJj2e3tp — Enzo Calamo (@EnzoCalamo) January 16, 2022

That’s right, folks! For just under $20 million, you can score his Beverly Hills estate, which is 6,426 square feet.

The real estate listing states the following in part:

A classic double door entry reveals an open and versatile floor plan showcasing a light-and-bright formal living room, an indoor living tree and an elevated dining room. A spacious upstairs master suite has it all — a loft area, dual bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a terrace with breathtaking views. The sun drenched, dine-in, gourmet kitchen was renovated with a bold, yet classic palette and finished with a large island counter, breakfast bar, and fine appliances. A sitting room features an entertainer’s bar with seating for 6, a double-sided fireplace, treetop views and access to a flat grassy outdoor pad. The home’s exterior offers an inviting backyard with pool and large patio, a full-size and flood-lit north/south tennis court, a fire pit, and a generous space for a gathering.

So, does anyone have $20 million burning a hole in their pocket? Anyone at all? Well, if you do, this house sounds absolutely awesome.

As you all know, I love real estate, and Spade’s estate is definitely up to my high standards.

Now, is it the biggest place we’ve ever seen? No, but it’s still very legit. With four bedrooms and six and half bathrooms, there’s plenty of room for everyone to have some privacy.

I’m just a bit stunned that the asking price is $20 million, but if someone is willing to pay it, then why not ask for as much as possible!

Let us know what you think of Spade’s house in the comments below! Someone is going to be a very lucky buyer!

H/T: BroBible