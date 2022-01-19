Man Arrested More Than 2,700 Miles Away From Allegedly Murdered Woman Found In Motel Room

A man wanted in the connection with the killing of a woman at a Florida motel was arrested Friday in California, authorities announced Tuesday.

Davis Zimmerman was taken into custody in Orange County, California, on Friday after a warrant was issued on Jan. 6 for his arrest on first-degree murder charges, KCLA News reported. Zimmerman was charged with killing a woman at the New Kent Motel near Hollywood, Florida.

The woman’s body was found in a motel room on Jan. 6, and detectives were quick to identify the cause of death as a homicide, according to KCLA News. Her identity and details surrounding her death have not been released. (RELATED: REPORT: Police In One Of World’s Largest Countries Say 12 Officers Killed, One Beheaded During Extremely Violent Protest)

Davis Zimmerman, 19, was taken into custody last Friday by U.S. Marshals in Orange County, FL. He was wanted for the murder of a woman whose body was found in a motel room. pic.twitter.com/KyZ09whs84 — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) January 19, 2022

Zimmerman is now in custody at Orange County’s Intake Release Center, but he will eventually be transferred to Broward County, Florida, WTVJ reported.

The Hollywood Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment, and the New Kent Motel declined to comment.

