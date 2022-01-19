Florida State’s Basketball Team Hangs Incredibly Dumb ‘NCAA Canceled’ Banner

Florida State might be the proud owner of the most embarrassing banner in college basketball.

Back in March 2020, the Seminoles were geared up for a deep tournament run, but March Madness was canceled because of COVID-19. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, FSU hung a banner anyways! The banner reads “NCAA Canceled” and also notes their number four position in the final rankings. You can see a picture of the laughable banner below.

Twitter had plenty of fun Tuesday with Florida State’s hanging of a banner to honor its No. 4 final ranking in 2020—you know, the season that saw the NCAA tournament get canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic: https://t.co/AmhNDDHkfx pic.twitter.com/GEwHQ2DH2w — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 19, 2022

This is beyond embarrassing for so many different reasons. What is FSU even attempting to accomplish with this stunt?

The tournament didn’t happen and the final rankings are irrelevant! If you don’t understand that, sports just might not be for you!

What a banner at Florida State pic.twitter.com/SEQHf0RhIm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 19, 2022

The Badgers won the Big Ten that season and we didn’t even get to play a single conference tournament game because of COVID-19.

Yet, we didn’t hang a banner implying we would have been national champions, despite the fact that I did crown us champs after the season!

Congratulations To The 2020 College Basketball National Champions – The Wisconsin Badgers https://t.co/SCNbBMDbtQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 12, 2020

If you ever find yourself hanging a banner commemorating your final ranking at the end of the regular season, you should slap yourself because that’s outrageous! It’s truly that simple.