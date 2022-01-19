Editorial

Florida State’s Basketball Team Hangs Incredibly Dumb ‘NCAA Canceled’ Banner

Jan 18, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles players celebrate after the Seminoles beat the Duke Blue Devils 79-78 at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Florida State might be the proud owner of the most embarrassing banner in college basketball.

Back in March 2020, the Seminoles were geared up for a deep tournament run, but March Madness was canceled because of COVID-19. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, FSU hung a banner anyways! The banner reads “NCAA Canceled” and also notes their number four position in the final rankings. You can see a picture of the laughable banner below.

This is beyond embarrassing for so many different reasons. What is FSU even attempting to accomplish with this stunt?

The tournament didn’t happen and the final rankings are irrelevant! If you don’t understand that, sports just might not be for you!

The Badgers won the Big Ten that season and we didn’t even get to play a single conference tournament game because of COVID-19.

Yet, we didn’t hang a banner implying we would have been national champions, despite the fact that I did crown us champs after the season!

If you ever find yourself hanging a banner commemorating your final ranking at the end of the regular season, you should slap yourself because that’s outrageous! It’s truly that simple.