37-Year-Old French Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dies In Skiing Accident

Jury : Photocall - Gerardmer Fantastic Film Festival
Melanie Wilcox Contributor
The 37-year-old French actor Gaspard Ulliel died Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps, ABC News reported.

After colliding with another skier at a crossing point in the French ski resort of La Rosière on Tuesday, Ulliel was hospitalized with a skull injury, ABC News reported. He passed away Wednesday at Grenoble University Hospital. (RELATED: Olympic Gold Medalist Put Into Medically-Induced Coma After Terrifying Fall During Ski Jump)

Local broadcaster France Bleu reported that the other skier was not hospitalized, and prosecutors have not yet disclosed details with the public, according to ABC News.

Ulliel began acting in middle school before winning multiple awards in France. In 2007, he portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in “Hannibal Rising,” and in 2014, he played fashion entrepreneur Yves Saint Laurent in “Saint Laurent.” He recently starred in Marvel’s upcoming “Moon Knight” series, set to release in 2022.

In addition to narrative films, Ulliel was the face of Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel, ABC News reported.

France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted, “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew up with him. They loved each other madly,” according to a translation from ABC News.

As the snow on the mountain has hardened, Rosière’s mountain police service said they have been rescuing five to six rescues per day. A skier collided with a five-year-old girl Saturday in a nearby region, leaving the child dead, ABC News reported. The Haute-Savoie region prosecutor charged the skier with manslaughter charges due to the speed at which he crashed into the girl, according to the outlet.