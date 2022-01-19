37-Year-Old French Actor Gaspard Ulliel Dies In Skiing Accident

The 37-year-old French actor Gaspard Ulliel died Wednesday after a skiing accident in the Alps, ABC News reported.

After colliding with another skier at a crossing point in the French ski resort of La Rosière on Tuesday, Ulliel was hospitalized with a skull injury, ABC News reported. He passed away Wednesday at Grenoble University Hospital. (RELATED: Olympic Gold Medalist Put Into Medically-Induced Coma After Terrifying Fall During Ski Jump)

French actor Gaspard Ulliel (“It’s Only the End of the World”), who stars in Marvel’s upcoming “Moon Knight” series, has died following a ski accident in the Alps on Wednesday, according to news agency AFP. He was 37. https://t.co/drulHRZzl0 pic.twitter.com/E0XoYQEdPN — Variety (@Variety) January 19, 2022

Local broadcaster France Bleu reported that the other skier was not hospitalized, and prosecutors have not yet disclosed details with the public, according to ABC News.

Ulliel began acting in middle school before winning multiple awards in France. In 2007, he portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in “Hannibal Rising,” and in 2014, he played fashion entrepreneur Yves Saint Laurent in “Saint Laurent.” He recently starred in Marvel’s upcoming “Moon Knight” series, set to release in 2022.

In addition to narrative films, Ulliel was the face of Chanel men’s fragrance Bleu de Chanel, ABC News reported.

France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex tweeted, “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew up with him. They loved each other madly,” according to a translation from ABC News.

Gaspard Ulliel a grandi avec le cinéma et le cinéma a grandi avec lui. Ils s’aimaient éperdument.

C’est le cœur serré que nous reverrons désormais ses plus belles interprétations et croiserons ce certain regard.

Nous perdons un acteur français. pic.twitter.com/pAi7Do3FIU — Jean Castex (@JeanCASTEX) January 19, 2022

As the snow on the mountain has hardened, Rosière’s mountain police service said they have been rescuing five to six rescues per day. A skier collided with a five-year-old girl Saturday in a nearby region, leaving the child dead, ABC News reported. The Haute-Savoie region prosecutor charged the skier with manslaughter charges due to the speed at which he crashed into the girl, according to the outlet.