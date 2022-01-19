State Highway Patrol Accidentally Sends Out Emergency Alert To Citizens Of ‘Gotham City’

An accidental emergency alert sent to wireless devices by the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) on Tuesday urged citizens of “Gotham City” to be on the look out for a purple and green 1978 Dodge.

This was meant to be a test message, THERE WAS NO ALERT. pic.twitter.com/VZMfEHI28c — MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) January 18, 2022

The accidental alert cautioned citizens of “Gotham City,” the fictional home of DC Comics character Batman, to be on the lookout for a purple/green 1978 Dodge 3700 GT. The Dodge mentioned in the alert matches the description of the one used by the Joker’s thugs from the 1989 Batman film, starring Michael Keaton and Jack Nicholson, according to CNN. (RELATED: Watch The Latest Trailer For ‘The Batman’)

The alert was mistakenly sent to wireless devices during “a routine test of Missouri’s Blue Alert system,” according to a press release from the MSHP. An incorrectly selected option during the testing process caused the alert to be sent out statewide.

The Blue Alert system is used by Missouri law enforcement for “rapid dissemination of information to law enforcement agencies, media, and the public about violent offenders who have killed, seriously injured, or pose an imminent and credible threat to law enforcement.”

In April 2020, Washington, D.C., emergency crews played siren sound effects from “The Purge” movies during the early COVID-19 lockdowns as they drove ambulances up and down empty streets.

To complete the dystopian picture, this ambulance coming down 14th St in DC has got an air raid siren on. pic.twitter.com/zkRvxoiPPh — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) March 31, 2020

In “The Purge,” the siren signals a period in which Americans are free from legal penalties for all criminal activity.