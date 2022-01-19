Herschel Walker’s Campaign Manager Fires Back At Report That The Candidate Follows OnlyFans Users On Instagram

Herschel Walker’s campaign manager fired back at a report Tuesday that the Georgia Republican Senate candidate follows accounts on Instagram linked to OnlyFans.

“This is stupid. He follows or is followed by tens of thousands of people,” Walker’s campaign manager Scott Paradise said in a statement, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The outlet reported that Walker’s account, therealherschel34, follows users on OnlyFans, a platform popular with porn stars. (RELATED: Herschel Walker Miles Ahead In Georgia’s GOP Senate Primary, Poll Shows)

“A review of Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s Instagram account shows he follows several accounts with links to racy material. One of the accounts has a name not suitable for a family newsletter.” https://t.co/6a0N15wb6Y — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) January 18, 2022

Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black’s campaign — Walker’s top Republican rival in the primary — took a shot at the former football star over the report.

“While personally sad, it’s definitely conduct unbecoming of a candidate for elected office,” said Black spokesman Dan McLagan, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Political scientist Andra Gillespie said that the fact that Walker is well-known and has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump matters to voters in Georgia, so his status as the frontrunner likely won’t change even with the revelation, 11Alive reported.

Walker played football at the University of Georgia, where he won the 1982 Heisman Trophy, and played for several NFL teams, including the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. He has over 85,000 followers on his Instagram page, which shows mostly personal photos.

An internal poll from November of 2021 showed that Walker held a large lead over his primary opponents, as previously reported. At the time, 74 percent of Georgia GOP primary voters supported Walker, according to the poll.

Several high-profile Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, endorsed Walker despite past allegations of domestic violence and death threats.