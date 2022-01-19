HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Edges Out Northwestern 82-76, Badgers Improve To 15-2

The Wisconsin Badgers narrowly beat Northwestern 82-76 Tuesday night.

Coming into the game, I said that despite the fact the Wildcats aren’t elite, it was still a great chance to earn another B1G win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that’s exactly what the guys did by pulling out a tight game in Evanston. Was it a lot closer than I would have liked?

Yes, but a win is a win, and at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

Johnny Davis poured in 27 and the starters combined for a staggering 78 points. Whenever our starting lineup goes off for 78 points, odds are high we’re going to win.

That’s just a fact. If you tell me ahead of the game we’re going to put up the numbers we did Tuesday night against the Wildcats, I will always like our chances.

I know I sound like a broken record at this point, but it’s truly incredible how impressive the Badgers have been this season.

Nobody wanted to give us any respect when the preseason polls came out, and we’re now 15-2. You just love to see it.

Next up is Michigan State this Friday night. Can’t wait!