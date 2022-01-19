Unplanned Porn Derails Government Meeting For A Very Awkward 30 Seconds

Italian lawmakers were derailed Monday for roughly 30 seconds after a CGI clip of Final Fantasy VII’s Tifa Lockhart having sex interrupted their video meeting.

The Zoom call, hosted by Five Star Movement Senator Maria Laura Mantovani, seemed to be going fine until it was hijacked by the anime-style pornographic video, Italian newswire ANSA reported. Mantovani appeared to continue speaking, seemingly unaware of the footage being played. As Montovani continued to talk, one of the Zoom participants is heard reportedly screaming “sex offender” in Italian as the pornographic footage rolls, cringe-worthy audio and all.

The video footage was eventually cut, but the audio remained as members of the meeting attempted to talk over awkward moans, with one man again shouting “sex offender.” (RELATED: ‘Porn Is A Disgrace’: Superstar Singer Billie Eilish Says Watching It Has ‘Destroyed’ Her Brain)

We at the Daily Caller have decided not to embed the actual video due to its graphic nature. For those interested in watching perhaps the most awkward 50 seconds of 2022 thus far, the video can be seen here.

This isn’t the first time pornographic footage has made an unwanted appearance during a serious event. During a 6 p.m. newscast by KREM in Washington, the station accidentally aired a 13-second pornographic clip while Meteorologist Michelle Boss tried to give a weather update.