Veteran Anchor Kendis Gibson Ditches MSNBC Over ‘Hyper-Partisan’ News

News anchor Kendis Gibson will leave his position at MSNBC for CBS Miami’s WFOR over “hyper-partisan” news, Variety reported Tuesday.

“I wanted to get away from working in the hyper-partisan 24/7 political news space,” Gibson said, according to Variety. “This is a good chance to anchor a newscast that covers the full gamut of the news cycles I love […] and in an awesome city with a big commitment to local news from the top down.” (RELATED: MSNBC Panel Calls ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Dad An Insurrectionist, Suggests CIA Investigation)

Gibson joined MSNBC in 2019 as a weekend anchor and previously worked at ABC News, CNN and HLN, according to the outlet. Gibson will officially join CBS Miami as an anchor for their morning and noon newscasts Jan. 24.

Following the announcement that Gibson would be leaving MSNBC, CBS Congressional Correspondent Kris Van Cleave congratulated him on his new venture and said CBS is “so fortunate” to have Gibson on the team.

“And…I’m able to say I knew him when…we somehow ended up anchoring GMW together on a holiday and lived to tell about it,” Van Cleave added.

Gibson responded to the tweet, saying, “Great to be in the same family again.”

