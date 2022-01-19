Miracle On Ice Hero Jack O’Callahan On Herb Brooks: ‘He Was Just A Tough Coach’

Jack O’Callahan had some awesome comments about Miracle on Ice coach Herb Brooks.

O’Callahan was a member of the legendary 1980 Olympic hockey team, and fans around the country who might not have known much about Herb Brooks got an introduction to him in the movie “Miracle.”

Naturally, I couldn’t talk with a member of the team without asking what he thought about the iconic coach.

“He was just a tough coach. He had a vision of what kind of team he wanted, how he wanted us to play, how he wanted us to train. You know, we spent a lot of time training off the ice, which nobody really did back then. At least no North American players ever did,” O’Callahan explained.

He also talked about the “pressure” Brooks put on his own shoulders to win and how that impacted the rest of the squad.

“He was like, ‘Listen, we’re going to work very hard. We’re going to do some things that get you out of your comfort zone. And if you don’t want to do it, fine. There are 100 other American hockey players who want your spot on this team. So, all you have to do is make it easy for me. Just don’t work 110% every day,” O’Callahan added when talking about Brooks’ legendary attitude. You can listen to his full comments below.

For those of you who haven’t listened to the full interview, I can’t recommend it enough. O’Callahan was a great guest and he had a ton of fascinating thoughts.

Should America boycott the Olympics in China? I spoke with Miracle on Ice hero Jack O’Callahan, and he gave a very interesting answer. pic.twitter.com/QowHfKmUIO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 18, 2022

