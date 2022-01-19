Rapper Machine Gun Kelly Says Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring ‘Bands Are Actually Thorns’

Superstar Machine Gun Kelly spilled some details behind the ring he designed to ask Megan Fox to marry him and said it actually has “thorns” that will hurt her if taken off.

“The bands are actually thorns,” the 31-year-old performer shared with Vogue. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Megan Fox Is Single Again After Brian Austin Green Confirms Separation)

“So if she tries to take it off, it hurts,” he added. “Love is pain!”

The rapper, born Colson Baker, and the 35-year-old actress shared news recently they were engaged with posts on Instagram of video discussing the proposal and how MGK did it. The ring contains both of the star’s birthstones — a diamond and emerald. (RELATED: Megan Fox Says ‘Psychological Breakdown’ Came From Being Hypersexualized)

“It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment,” the “Bloody Valentine” hitmaker shared with the outlet. “It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from [jeweler] Stephen [Webster].”

“The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings,” he added. “When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart.”

The superstar couple met in 2020 on the set of their thriller “Midnight In The Switchgrass,” GQ reported. Since then the two stars have generated headlines for their racy looks, public displays of affection on the red carpet, matching tattoos and drinking hallucinogenic tea.

Fox’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed they had split up in May of 2020 after tying the knot in 2010, CNN noted. They have three kids together. Baker also has one child from a previous relationship.