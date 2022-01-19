REPORT: Tate Martell Retires From Playing Football

Tate Martell’s football career is over.

According to Joe Arrigo, the former highly-touted recruit has officially hung up his cleats after spending this past season with UNLV. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I wanted to give an update on #UNLVfb QB @TheTateMartell: He is retired from football and focusing on business ventures. He is grateful for @coacharroyo and UNLV for giving him a chance. I would also keep an eye on what tate has going on business wise, it’s about to blow up. — Joe Arrigo (@joearrigofsm) January 18, 2022

Tate Martell’s career is going to be the focus of a lot of discussion in the college football world for a very long time.

He landed at Ohio State out of high school and was supposed to set the world on fire as the next quarterback of the Buckeyes.

Instead, Justin Fields rolled into town and Martell bounced to Miami. With the Hurricanes, his career was nothing more than chaos and at one point, he was playing wide receiver.

Eventually, he dipped out from Miami and landed at UNLV. Now, his career has come to an end. It’s a damn shame we’ll never know what could have been.

For a guy the experts all thought was going to be a superstar, he never even scratched the surface of his potential. In fact, he was barely able to even get on the field during his career.

It just goes to show that being a superstar in high school means nothing once you get to major college football.

I wish Tate Martell all the best, but there’s no doubt he will be mentioned amongst the worst busts of all-time when people look back at his career.