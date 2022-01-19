REPORT: Texas Hires Former TCU Football Coach Gary Patterson

Gary Patterson is reportedly working again in college football.

According to 247Sports, the former head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs has been hired by the Texas Longhorns as a special assistant to Steve Sarkisian. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Patterson was fired this past season by TCU.

Former TCU coach Gary Patterson now working at Texas for Steve Sarkisian: https://t.co/wTXqnjwTK8 pic.twitter.com/EDKYwX9K7O — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 19, 2022

I’m glad Patterson has landed on his feet and with such a massive program. TCU throwing him to the wolves and not even allowing him to finish out the season was pathetic.

It was honestly one of the more shameful things we’ve seen over the past few years in the world of college football.

Breaking: Gary Patterson and #TCU are parting ways immediately.

The #Frogs longtime head coach will not finish the season. @JDonati_TCU will start the search for a new football coach. pic.twitter.com/zyOrOeA8V1 — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) October 31, 2021

Now, he’s linked up with the Longhorns in an assistant role for Steve Sarkisian. He obviously doesn’t need the money, which makes me think he’s doing it just to stay involved with the game.

When you’re a pillar of football in Texas like Patterson, you simply don’t walk away from the sport. You gut it out as long as you can, and it sounds like that’s exactly what he’s doing.

Hopefully Patterson has plenty of success with the Longhorns after lots of successful years with the Horned Frogs.