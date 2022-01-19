REPORT: The Bears And Jim Harbaugh Had A ‘Brief’ Conversation

The Chicago Bears have reportedly spoken with Jim Harbaugh.

According to Bleacher Report, Hub Arkush revealed on NBC Sports Chicago that the Michigan head coach and the Bears, who drafted Harbaugh out of college, had some kind of “brief” talk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“One source—it’s not Jim, I’ve already said I’ve had some contact with Jim, I didn’t ask him and he didn’t tell me—but one other source, who is usually pretty good, told me that there was just a brief phone conversation … between Jim and someone in the organization, which I think may have just been saying ‘hi,’ may have been trying to read the tea leaves without asking the questions. I don’t know, I can’t confirm that for certain,” Arkush explained.

The Chicago Bears have had a brief phone conversation with Jim Harbaugh. (Via @Hub_Arkush on NBC Sports Chicago The Rush) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) January 19, 2022

I hate to crush everyone’s hopes and dreams in Chicago, but I don’t see Harbaugh leaving for the Bears. Could he do it?

Sure. Do I think he will do it? I doubt it. I just don’t see it happening. The only reason Harbaugh is going to return to the NFL is if he thinks he can win a Super Bowl.

Do the Bears really have the pieces to compete for a Super Bowl? I think the answer to that is kind of obvious, and the answer is no.

At the very least, they’re several seasons away from being able to compete for the Lombardi. Add in the fact he finally has Michigan at the top of the B1G, it seems foolish to cut and run for one of the worst teams in the NFL.

It doesn’t add up at all.

Of course, football is a crazy sport and anything can happen. I just don’t see Harbaugh leaving for the Bears being a realistic option.