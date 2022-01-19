‘Slapped You And Mamma’: Britney Spears Goes Off On Social Media Against Her ‘Selfish Little Brat’ Sister

Britney Spears went off on social media against her mom, Lynne Spears, and sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, Wednesday in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your fucking faces !!!!!” the 40-year-old superstar singer shared in a post on social media with her millions of followers. It came about after the release of Jamie’s memoir “Things I Should Have Said” and a book tour to promote it. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom ‘Inserted Herself’ Into Daughter’s Life To Get Vegas Marriage Annulled, Lawyer Says)

Spears’ post mentioned coming home after her public split from Justin Timberlake and how People magazine was there to do a cover. She wrote that “Jamie Lynn” said Britney was “scared.”

“Fuck yeah,” the “Womanizer” hitmaker shared. “My mamma was on pain medication and could barely hold a conversation in the house because her and dad [Jamie Spears] split and she was more messed [up] than anything. I remember her sitting on the floor in a conversation and she never got up.”

“And why do I say that,” she added. “You selfish little brat. Saying how weird and dumb it was that I bought a house for Mamma! She was so proud and you told that interview girl that it was just weird….Like I guess I will just walk in these halls. Why did you say that?”

The “Toxic” hitmaker said her sister didn’t want to “keep talking about it” in the interview because she didn’t want to “hurt anybody’s feelings.” It was unclear which interview she was referencing.

“Yet you let it linger forever saying you felt unsafe with me and weird…Fuck you Jamie Lynn,” Spears wrote. “My mouth was on the floor the way you talked back to Mamma when I came home. You were fucking hateful to her and I know Mamma had been lazy with me but I’m sorry you deserved way more than a purse knocked at you by Mamma. She should have whipped your ass.”

At one point, the “Gimme More” hitmaker insisted she never shut her sister out even when she came home after the Timberlake break up and said it was Britney who was “hurt” not the other way around. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

The pop star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, recently sent the “Zoey 101” star a cease and desist letter asking her to refrain from referencing Britney derogatorily during “her promotional campaign,” Page Six reported.

“If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action,” the letter said.

“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain,” it continued, the outlet noted. “She will not tolerate it, nor should she.”

In November, a judge terminated Britney’s conservatorship. The superstar singer had been under it since 2008, which oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.