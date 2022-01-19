Politics

Supreme Court Denies Trump’s Request To Block Documents

FLORENCE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 15: Former President Donald Trump departs after speaking at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. The rally marks Trump's first of the midterm election year with races for both the U.S. Senate and governor in Arizona this year. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images

Shelby Talcott Senior White House Correspondent
The Supreme Court rejected former President Donald Trump’s push to block a slew of records from going to the Jan. 6 committee on Wednesday.

The court refused to take up Trump’s appeal, which had been ruled on by two lower court rulings. Justice Clarence Thomas sat alone in arguing for the former president’s request, and the ruling means over 700 documents could soon be headed to the Jan. 6 House committee, which has been investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The decision is a win for the Jan. 6 committee, which argued that their efforts will “lead to specific legislative recommendations designed to prevent any future attacks on the democratic institutions of the Republic,” NBC News reported. At the same time, it’s a blow to Trump, as his efforts to keep the documents from the committee is essentially over. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Says She Agrees With Speaker Pelosi On Rejecting Two Republicans For The Jan. 6 Select Committee)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump gather gather in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol after groups breached the building’s security on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters entered the U.S. Capitol building during demonstrations in the nation’s capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump has repeatedly argued that the documents should remain secret due to executive privilege. The Jan. 6 committee’s request of documents includes communication between the Department of Justice and the White House in the moments leading up to the riot.

President Joe Biden has pushed for the documents to be handed over, repeatedly rejecting Trump’s executive privilege claims.

“President [Joe] Biden has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified as to any of the documents,” White House Counsel Dana Remus wrote in a letter to the National Archives in 2021.