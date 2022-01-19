Watch Bruce Willis In The Trailer For ‘Gasoline Alley’

Bruce Willis’ new film “Gasoline Alley” looks pretty interesting.

The plot of the film with the legendary Hollywood actor, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Set in the underbelly of Los Angeles, a man is drawn into a high-profile triple murder. The two police detectives on his tail soon join him in attempting to uncover an explosive conspiracy.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, it looks like it’s going to be a fun time. Give it a watch below.

As we all know, Bruce Willis’ career has been up and down a lot over the past several years. Sometimes, he won’t release a movie that looks interesting for several years at a time.

He’s more or less a permanent B-movie star at this point in his career, and that’s led to some stinkers being released.

Bruce Willis’s New Movie Looks Awesome And Terrible At The Same Time [VIDEO] https://t.co/Vv6Lv4o3gv pic.twitter.com/M1oyFd8sno — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 22, 2018

However, “Gasoline Alley” looks like it might actually be worth checking out and Luke Wilson also being in the cast is a positive sign.

It’s about a guy being framed for multiple murders and Wilson and Willis play the cops hunting for the truth. Yeah, I can get down with that for sure.

Bruce Willis’ New Movie Looks Incredibly Entertaining https://t.co/mOHMJwXcjW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 10, 2021

For those of you interested, you can catch it starting February 25!