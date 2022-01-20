Antonio Brown Says He Has No Mental Health Issues

Antonio Brown wants people to know he has no mental health issues.

Brown was cut by the Buccaneers near the end of the regular season after an insane meltdown against the Jets, and some people immediately started speculating he has CTE or other mental health issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

After all, his actions against the Jets weren’t the first sign of him having issues, but he wants fans to know that’s not the case at all!

“Why every time something happens bad, or how someone reacts, ‘Aw, he’s crazy. There’s something wrong with his mental health.’ There’s nothing wrong with my mental health. Someone told me to get the f**k out of here. I’m not passive-aggressive,” Brown said during an appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I’m not sure these comments come across as well as Brown might think they do. If he had mental health issues, some people would at least have some empathy and understanding. It certainly wouldn’t cleanse him of what he’s done, but there might at least be an excuse or a reason for his behavior.

Instead, he’s come out and said that he’s perfectly fine in the head. That means he’s behaving the way he is on purpose and he knows it!

How does that help his cause at all? The answer is that it doesn’t. It only makes him look worse. If there are no mental health issues, then he’s 100% responsible for his pathetic behavior.

Someone close to Brown should tell him to lay low for awhile. Doing interviews isn’t helping his cause at all.