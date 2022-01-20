Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Gets Emotional, Shares Final Message She Got From Him Before He Died

Bob Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo broke down as she opened up about her late husband and revealed the final message she got from him before he died Jan. 9. He was 65.

“I’m just very grateful it was all ‘I love you so much,'” Rizzo shared Thursday during her appearance on “Good Morning America.”

“I think I said ‘I love you dearly,'” she added. “He said, ‘I love you endlessly.’ And then I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ … It was just all love.”

The comments come at the 5:28 minute mark.

WATCH:

Kelly got emotional as she talked about the late “Full House” star and said her husband “just wanted to spread love and laughter and he did it so amazingly,” in a second clip from the outlet.

The late comedian’s wife said Saget “truly brought people together.”

WATCH:

“He was just so wonderful and I was just so honored to be his wife and to be able to be a part of it and bring him any bit of happiness that I could because he deserved it so much,” Rizzo shared. “He had the biggest heart of anyone I’ve ever known. He put everybody first. He did everything for everybody — if you had a problem, he was the first person that was going to take care of it and help you.” (RELATED: ‘Bob Was My Absolute Everything’: Superstar Comedian’s Wife Breaks Silence After His Death)

“And he was just the most caring and kind and thoughtful person … he was just the most absolutely wonderful husband that I ever could have dreamed of,” she added. (RELATED: Bob Saget Jokes On ‘The View’ That Getting Food During Coronavirus Is Like ‘A Drug Deal’)

Rizzo and Saget tied the knot in 2018. The late superstar was previously married to Sherri Kramer from 1982 to 1997, and the two share three kids together.