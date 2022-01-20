Chrissy Teigen Marks Six Months Sobriety, Admits She ‘Won’t Be Excited’ Until Bigger Milestones

Chrissy Teigen marked her six months of sobriety and admitted she “won’t be excited” until she hits a larger milestone like 5 years.

“6 months no alcohol!” the 36-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared Wednesday on Instagram with her millions of followers. (RELATED: Piers Morgan Goes After Chrissy Teigen For Her ‘Hypocritical’ Cyberbullying)

“Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha,” she added. “I [probably] won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Says She ‘Was A Troll’ In Second Explanation Of Why She Once Told Someone To Kill Themselves)

“I have no idea what I’m doing honestly,” Teigen continued. “But I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool. I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future! Let’s goooo.”

The swimsuit model’s post included several snaps of her wearing black jeans, a cropped top and leather jacket while outside.

Stars like Katy Perry, Octavia Spencer and Teigen’s husband John Legend commented on her post with kinds words of encouragement.

“So proud of you my love,” the “All Of Me” hitmaker shared.

Teigen previously talked about cyberbullying accusations against her and said it made her a “stronger person” and led to her going “sober.”

The supermodel apologized following the claims of bullying, and said she’s been able to reach out to everyone who was affected. After the allegations came out, the supermodel claimed she was “canceled.”

The SI Swimsuit model is married to Legend, and the two share two kids together.