Colin Cowherd Seems To Suggest Andy Reid Is A Better Coach Than Bill Belichick

Colin Cowherd seems to think Bill Belichick might not be the best coach in the NFL.

During the Wednesday episode of his FS1 show, Cowherd compared Andy Reid’s resume with the head coach of the New England Patriots, and focused on the fact Reid’s been much more successful over the past three seasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m not saying in any way Belichick will get dumber, but the world has changed. The best quarterback won every division. Every NFC playoff team was an offensive coach. Overwhelmingly, who is favored this weekend? All but one offensive coach,” Cowherd told his fans when attempting to justify the idea Reid might have a brighter future. You can listen to his full comments below.

Andy Reid in last 3 years: 38-11

Bill Belichick in last 3 years: 29-20 “Don’t be surprised if you look at Andy’s last 10 years and Belichick’s and there aren’t arguments to be made on who we’re calling the greatest coach of all time.” — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/FD9Mu246Kt — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 19, 2022

For the record, and really the only stat that matters, Belichick has six Super Bowl rings as a head coach. Andy Reid has one.

Could Reid eventually get to six? Well, anything is possible, but being possible and being likely are two totally different things.

Bill Belichick Reveals If He Will Retire https://t.co/4n0yAZhb1O — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 17, 2022

How can Cowherd, who I actually like and respect, sit there with a straight face and claim these two are comparable? One has six Super Bowl rings as a head coach and the other has one!

How is this conversation even a real thing? Until the Chiefs head coach gets at least a few more rings, it’s a stupid topic to debate.

You simply can’t compare a coach with six rings to a coach with one as a head coach. It’s just lunacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots)

Let us know in the comments whose side you’re on!