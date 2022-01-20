DeSantis Gives Update On His Wife’s Health Status After Final Chemo Treatment

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his wife Casey is “doing well” after undergoing her final chemotherapy treatment during a Thursday press conference in Hardee County, Florida.

“Finally, just wanted to let everybody know that the First Lady, yesterday, we completed the final chemotherapy treatment that she has to do,” DeSantis announced. “It’s not the most fun thing to see someone go through, but at the end of the day, she’s fought really hard. We think she’s responded very well. I mean we’ve still got more stuff to do, but that’s a big milestone because it’s nasty stuff when they’re doing that.”

“She got through that, she ran that gauntlet, she’s doing well and we look forward to continue to have good news over the ensuing weeks and months. So thanks everyone and God bless.”

Thank you for being by my side from the beginning, but especially yesterday as we celebrated my FINAL Chemo Treatment together. I’m grateful, very humbled and blessed. pic.twitter.com/cl42YBb0fl — Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) January 20, 2022

The governor announced the First Lady’s breast cancer diagnosis in October 2021, promising that his wife “is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up.” The couple has two daughters, Madison and Mamie, and a son, Mason.

The governor’s critics accused DeSantis of being “missing” as he accompanied Casey to cancer treatment on Dec. 29, Fox News reported. Democratic Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings criticized the governor for not making a media appearance during the state’s spike in COVID-19 cases.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested in late December that DeSantis had been “inexplicably missing for 2 weeks” during his wife’s treatment. The representative tested positive for COVID-19 after being spotted in Miami Beach, Florida. (RELATED: ‘I’d Be A Pretty Doggone Wealthy Man’: DeSantis Hits Back At Lockdown Politicians Who ‘Flee’ To Florida)

“Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks? If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks,” she said. “In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here.”

In response, DeSantis told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that cancer treatment is not a vacation and that he accompanied his wife to all of her treatments to be “a supportive husband,” the outlet reported.