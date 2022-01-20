Henry Cuellar Promises To ‘Fully Cooperate’ With The FBI After They Search His Texas Home

Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar said through a spokesperson that he would fully cooperate with the FBI after it conducted a “court-authorized” search of his home Wednesday.

“The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” the FBI said in a statement, The Monitor first reported. “The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”

The outlet noted that several vehicles and about two-dozen agents were observed going “in and out” of Cuellar’s home Wednesday, while agents were also seen around his local campaign office.

FBI activity underway near Rep. Cuellar’s home in Laredo | #RGV https://t.co/5p84jnyXFW — The Monitor (@monitornews) January 19, 2022

A spokesperson for Cuellar did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Cuellar is a moderate Democrat from South Texas, and he has served in the House since 2005. He has been one of the most vocal Democrats about the ongoing southern border crisis, and he has led several bipartisan efforts to try to mitigate it. (RELATED: House Democrats Block Consideration Of Bipartisan Immigration Bill)

The left has criticized Cuellar’s bills as “anti-immigration,” and he has drawn a primary challenger as a result.

