‘They All Lie’: Jordan Peterson Blasts Liberal Culture In Universities, Reveals Why He Resigned In Fiery Op-Ed

Canadian clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson explained Wednesday why e resigned from the University of Toronto in a fiery op-ed where he blasted the liberal policies in the university system.

“I had envisioned teaching and researching at the U of T, [University of Toronto] full time, until they had to haul my skeleton out of my office. I loved my job,” Peterson said in the op-ed. “But that career path was not meant to be.”

Peterson is now a “professor emeritus,” an honorary title generally reserved for retired professors with distinction, following his resignation. He gave multiple reasons for his resignation in the letter published by Canadian newspaper, National Post, including “the fact that I can now teach many more people and with less interference online.”

Peterson stated that Canada’s DIE (Diversity, Inclusivity and Equity) mandates are harmful to his “qualified and supremely trained” straight while male students, who would “face a negligible chance of being offered university research positions, despite stellar scientific dossiers.” (RELATED: Joe Rogan Says Giving Into The Woke Mob Will Result In ‘Straight White Men’ Not Being Allowed To Talk)

Peterson is also worried that, because of his status as “academic persona non grata” due to his “unacceptable philosophical positions,” his students could be greatly impacted in their career aspirations.

“My students are also partly unacceptable precisely because they are my students,” Peterson said. “How can I accept prospective researchers and train them in good conscience knowing their employment prospects to be minimal?”

Peterson said that Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) scores are worse than DIE, and compared them to the Chinese social credit system. He blamed people in positions of power with “so-called privilege” throughout academia, medicine, law, psychology and Hollywood for being “blind” and supporting both mandates.

A beautiful and heartbreaking explanation of why @jordanbpeterson has now formally joined the ranks of the academic exiles. Jordan Peterson: Why I am no longer a tenured professor at the University of Toronto. https://t.co/UISGUYzizS — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) January 20, 2022

Peterson also claimed “we are now at the point where race, ethnicity, ‘gender,’ or sexual preference is first, accepted as the fundamental characteristic defining each person, and is now treated as the most important qualification for study, research and employment.”

“Stop censoring your thought. Stop saying you will hire for your orchestral and theatrical productions for any reason other than talent and excellence. That’s all you have. That’s all any of us have,” Peterson concluded.