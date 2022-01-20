Josh Allen On The Bills Not Getting Enough Respect: ‘I Could Give Two Sh*ts’

Josh Allen doesn’t care about people not respecting the Buffalo Bills.

Despite the fact the Bills are absolutely rolling right now and one of the best teams in the league, they certainly don’t get the same amount of attention as the Packers, Chiefs, Bucs and possibly other teams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does Josh Allen care about the lack of respect? Not really.

“We want the respect that we deserve but at the same time I could give two sh*ts about all of that, you know? I’m so focused on just trying to be the best quarterback for this team, the best teammate that I can be and try to win football games for this team,” Allen explained during a Thursday interview with Pat McAfee.

Do you guys talk abaht the lack of respect for the Buffalo Bills?? “We want the respect that we deserve but at the same time I could give 2 shits about all of that.. I’m so focused trying to win football games for this team” ~@JoshAllenQB#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/SSUUAKS9Kb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 20, 2022

At the end of day, the only thing that matters is winning. Literally nothing else is important. If outside forces don’t want to pay attention, you force them to pay attention.

How do you do that? You win. If the Bills beat the Chiefs and advance in the playoffs, they’ll have to be respected.

If they’re not, they’ll roll right to the Super Bowl. Overlooking an opponent in the NFL is a death sentence. That’s a fact, and any team foolish enough to not give Josh Allen and company their due respect is asking to get beat.

We’ll see what Josh Allen does Sunday night against the Chiefs. I can’t wait!