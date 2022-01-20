Lady Gaga Says Scenes Were Cut From ‘House of Gucci’ Of Her And Salma Hayek’s Character’s ‘Sexual Relationship’

Lady Gaga said several scenes were cut from her movie “House Of Gucci” that showed her and Salma Hayek’s Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma character’s “sexual relationship.”

“There’s a whole side of this film that you did not see, where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship,” the 35-year-old actress shared during a U.K. cast interview, Variety magazine reported in a piece published Thursday.

“Director’s cut, who knows,” she added. “This is a testament to [Ridley Scott] as a director because he allowed us to go there, and I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So after Maurizio dies, maybe it gets hot?’ And she was like, ‘What are you talking about?'” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)

Lady Gaga: My sex scene with Salma Hayek was cut from ‘House of Gucci’ https://t.co/wgnGUPcQXE pic.twitter.com/l0tQwfYrFW — New York Post (@nypost) January 20, 2022

“You think she’s kidding,” Hayek replied, noting that her character and the “A Star Is Born” star’s character Patrizia Reggiani had a “delicious relationship” in the movie. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)

The “Eternals” star admitted viewers “didn’t get to see all of the scenes” because parts were left out of the version of the film moviegoers saw. Hayek said her and Gaga on the set were like “two girls from a different class, kind of having a blast going at this big world.”

Reggiani and Auriemma were co-conspirators in the murder of Maurizio Gucci, played by actor Adam Driver in the film.

The “Chromatica” hitmaker shared that she was basically in character for nine months during the making of the movie and had a psychiatric nurse on set for some of the shoot, the outlet noted.

“I sort of felt like I had to,” Gaga explained. “I felt that it was safer for me. That’s because I was always Patrizia. I always spoke in my accent. And even if I was speaking about things that weren’t related to the movie — I wasn’t pretending that Maurizio [Driver] was waiting for me downstairs — I was still living my life. I just lived it as her.”