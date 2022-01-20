Lawrence Jones, Brian Kilmeade To Host Shows In Fox News Saturday Primetime

Fox News Channel announced Thursday it will premiere a new Saturday primetime lineup Jan. 29, including programs hosted by Lawrence Jones and Brian Kilmeade.

Jones will host a new hour-long program, titled “Lawrence Jones Cross Country,” airing Saturdays at 10 p.m., while Kilmeade will host his own one-hour show airing at 8 p.m., Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced in a press release. “Unfiltered With Dan Bongino” will be moving to the 9 p.m. timeslot as the new programs debut.

“Lawrence has been an impact player since joining the network in 2018 and we are thrilled to add his critical insights to our weekend lineup. Whether reporting from the border or diners across America to hosting primetime specials, his perspective has added depth to our programming while resonating with the audience,” Scott said in the release.

“As one of our homegrown stars, Brian has been a wildly popular mainstay for millions of Americans across multiple platforms — from our number one rated morning franchise FOX & Friends to his hit shows on FOX News Audio and FOX Nation,” Scott added. “We’re thrilled to add him to weekends to further expand his unique connection with our viewers.”

FOX NEWS CHANNEL TO DEBUT NEW WEEKEND PRIMETIME LINEUP ON JANUARY 29TH. Lawrence Jones and Brian Kilmeade to Host Programs. https://t.co/sjTOPTUaPX pic.twitter.com/gLeeC7A50y — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) January 20, 2022

Jones said he “look[s] forward to delivering insightful, thought-provoking coverage on the key issues that really matter to the heartland of the nation.”

“I am truly honored that Suzanne has given me another incredible opportunity at FOX News Media.” Kilmeade said in the release. “My ultimate goal is to create a program that will always seek solutions rather than sow division.” (RELATED: ‘It Is So Cowardly’: Dan Bongino Says Biden Has Thrown The Military Under The Bus On Afghanistan)

Fox News on Jan. 10 named Jesse Waters, the previous Saturday 8 p.m. host, as the permanent solo host of “Jesse Waters Primetime,” a weeknight show set to debut Jan. 24. Jeanine Pirro, the original Saturday 9 p.m Eastern host, was named Jan. 12 as a permanent co-host of “The Five.”