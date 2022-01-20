Mike McCarthy Claims He Knew The Cowboys Were In Trouble During The Pregame Prayer

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy dropped a weird comment about losing the 49ers.

San Francisco stunned the Cowboys this past Sunday night, and the game ended on one of the dumbest plays fans have ever seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, before the final play of the game, McCarthy apparently already knew he was in trouble. According to Ed Werder, the head coach of the Cowboys apparently sensed the team’s nervousness during the pregame prayer!

Mike McCarthy described his #Cowboys as being nervous entering their playoff game, saying he sensed it during the pregame prayer and felt it inhibited them early in the loss to #Niners. pic.twitter.com/mGNPFe8FWt — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 19, 2022

This is a very bizarre comment from McCarthy, and I have no idea why the hell he felt the need to say it. He knew the team was in trouble during the pregame prayer?

How could that even be? Furthermore, if he could sense issues in the locker room, why the hell wouldn’t you deal with them right then and there?

Dallas Cowboys Announce Major Head Coaching News https://t.co/i1e8ikEyKQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 17, 2022

The reality of the situation is that the Cowboys look completely outclassed and unprepared for what the 49ers threw at them, despite being the clearly more talented team.

As a football team, there’s simply no excuse for the way they played, especially the final play.

The Cowboys Lose After One Of The Dumbest Plays In NFL History https://t.co/gwOEYTNHzc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 20, 2022

Why McCarthy is now telling people he knew before a single snap was played that the team was in trouble is beyond me. It makes even less sense than the final play that was called!