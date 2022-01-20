PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has A Massive Friday Night Game Against Michigan State

The Wisconsin Badgers have a huge basketball game Friday night against Michigan State.

Right now, the Badgers are 15-2 and we’re in complete control of our destiny in the B1G. Meanwhile, the Spartans are ranked 14th and are 14-3. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No matter how you slice it, this game is between two powerhouse programs and it’s time to find out who is going to control the conference.

The only thing I know for sure is that the Kohl Center is going to be rocking Friday night in Madison. It’s going to be out of control.

Madison gets wild for major sporting events and the Spartans coming to town will do more than enough to get people excited.

Add in the stakes and it’s not hard to see why people are so fired up about our Friday night matchup.

What do we need to do in order to end the night 16-2? The answer to that is simple. We need to do what we’ve done all season, which is feed Johnny Davis and have the supporting cast take care of their business. If we do that, we’ll win. I guarantee you that much.

Make sure to catch the game at 9:00 EST on FS1!