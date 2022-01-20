REPORT: Former Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Is Down To LSU Or USC

Caleb Williams has reportedly narrowed down his transfer decision to two schools.

According to Dean Blevins, the former Oklahoma superstar is down to USC or LSU as his transfer destination after leaving the Sooners. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s been assumed for awhile that USC would be the landing spot, but LSU must be making a late push.

Just told “it’s down to USC-LSU for Caleb,” from source w direct knowledge. #LSU #Sooners @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) January 20, 2022

If Williams chooses LSU over USC, the college football world is going to be set on fire. People are going to go crazy if Brian Kelly steals him.

Like I said above, USC had been the presumed landing spot for a long time for Williams. In fact, ever since he announced he was leaving Norman, I think a lot of people naturally assumed he’d follow Lincoln Riley to California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Williams (@ayeeecaleb)

That might still happen, but the fact Brian Kelly and the Tigers are in the mix tells you it’s not nearly as done of a deal as some might have believed.

If there’s one thing we know about college football it’s that it’s always smart to expect the unexpected. Just when you’ve written something off, it jumps back in the mix!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Williams (@ayeeecaleb)

It should be fascinating to see how it all shakes out, but it does sound like we’re nearing a decision from Williams. Can’t wait to see what he does!