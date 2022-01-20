REPORT: Michigan Insiders Expect Jim Harbaugh To Leave For The Raiders If He’s Offered The Job

People within the University of Michigan apparently think there’s a real chance Jim Harbaugh leaves for the NFL.

According to Bruce Feldman, people within the university believe the head coach of the Wolverines “would take Las Vegas Raiders job if offered.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of right now, Harbaugh has not publicly stated what his intentions are when it comes to staying at the college level or going to the NFL.

Sources inside Michigan think Jim Harbaugh would take Las Vegas Raiders job if offered: https://t.co/GjEtkuZMzH — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 20, 2022

It’s going to be fascinating to see what Harbaugh decides to do. Where there’s smoke, there’s generally a fire.

The chatter surrounding Harbaugh potentially returning to the NFL is getting louder and louder. At the very least, you have to wonder what’s going on.

This NFL Team Has Reportedly Contacted Jim Harbaugh. Will He Take The Job? https://t.co/1NwWmFC3GW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 19, 2022

My stance has been firm the entire time on this situation. If Harbaugh believes he can win a Super Bowl, he’s probably gone for the NFL.

If he doesn’t think that’s possible, I’d speculate that he’ll stay put at Michigan. He has the Wolverines at the best they’ve been in years.

It makes no sense to leave, unless you’re going to an immediate contender.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

We’ll see what Harbaugh decides to do, but there’s no doubt the situation is heating up!