Rob Lowe Says He Was Banned From Traveling With The Lakers After Giving A Player Drugs

Rob Lowe apparently found himself banned from traveling with the Los Angeles Lakers because of drugs.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the legendary “Parks and Rec” actor revealed he used to travel and stay with the team back in the 1980s. After some shenanigans involving drugs, his time around the team came to a quick end when he was banned! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It might’ve been when I gave a player who shall go nameless a quaalude and they went on an 0-60 shooting slump,” Lowe said during a recent chat with Jimmy Kimmel. You can watch his full comments below.

I’m going to need some more details ASAP on Lowe’s time with the Lakers. We’re talking about one of the most famous actors of the past 40 years.

The dude is a massive star and has been for a very long time. Apparently, he was also chilling with the Lakers when they were running the NBA.

Handing out a quaalude definitely can’t even be in the top-10 greatest stories Lowe has about rolling with the Lakers back in the day.

I bet the former “Tommy Boy” star has stories that are way more interesting, but maybe he didn’t want to break them out on a family show!

Either way, Rob Lowe has been a fascinating dude for decades and the legend surrounding him only grows with every story he shares!