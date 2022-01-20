In Less Than Six Months, Robert Reich Went From Champion Of Women To Advocate For Slapping Kyrsten Sinema

Robert Reich, former secretary of labor, said that Democrats should slap Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in a since-deleted Thursday tweet.

“Tonight, Republican senators lined up to shake Kyrsten Sinema’s hand,” the tweet read. “Democratic senators should have given her the backs of their hands.”

One of these things is not like the other. pic.twitter.com/AZ0bN1fPkL — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 20, 2022

In July 2021, Reich tweeted “’The issue is [about] a culture of accepting violence and violent language against women, and an entire structure of power that supports it,’ – @AOC I implore all men to let this sink in, and ask yourself how you’re going to upend that power structure.”

Feminists sure got quiet on this one. https://t.co/9qz5NgWnXE — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 20, 2022

Commentators immediately took to Twitter to mock the former labor secretary’s new stance on violence against women, with Spectator editor Stephen Miller commenting “Feminists sure got quiet on this one.”

Let’s be honest, Sinema could easily kick Reich’s ass. https://t.co/C1hMUUsWwi — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 20, 2022

“Let’s be honest, Sinema could easily kick Reich’s ass,” National Review writer David Harsanyi wrote. “Maybe that’s why he deleted it,” Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese suggested. RELATED: ‘If I May Finish’: VP Harris Gets Testy After NBC Anchor Says It’s ‘Astonishing’ Biden’s Doubting US Elections)

Robert Reich is 4’11”. If he wanted to backhand Sinema, he’d need a set of doggie stairs. pic.twitter.com/GY04IzCufX — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 20, 2022

“Robert Reich is 4’11”. If he wanted to backhand Sinema, he’d need a set of doggie stairs,” Tablet Magazine technology chief Noam Blum tweeted.

Sinema, along with Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, voted against abolishing the filibuster, blocking the effort to change Senate rules so that Democrats could impose a federal takeover of elections. Neither of the Democrats’ proposed voting reform bills passed.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.