Editorial

Stetson Bennett Announces That He’s Returning To Georgia

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts in the third quarter of the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will play for the Bulldogs next season.

The former walk-on quarterback led the Bulldogs to a national title this season, and he’s now ready to run it back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bennett announced on his Instagram story Wednesday night that he’ll be back in Athens for the 2022 season.

Bennett’s return is important for the Bulldogs because JT Daniels has officially entered the transfer portal.

So, there’s no longer any debate going forward about whose team it is. It’s 100% the Stetson Bennett show.

Stetson Bennett is truly one of the best stories in all of college football, and he’s now returning for one more season in Athens.

He went from a walk-on nobody had ever heard of to the starting quarterback of a national title team. If that doesn’t get you fired up, you’re not a real college football fan.

Now, he’ll put on the pads for one more season in Athens. It should be a ton of fun to see whether or not he can repeat with the Bulldogs. No matter what he does, there’s no doubt Bennett is already a legend in Georgia.