Stetson Bennett Announces That He’s Returning To Georgia

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will play for the Bulldogs next season.

The former walk-on quarterback led the Bulldogs to a national title this season, and he’s now ready to run it back. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bennett announced on his Instagram story Wednesday night that he’ll be back in Athens for the 2022 season.

Stetson Bennett announces he is returning next season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/h9blb7qIkd — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) January 19, 2022

Bennett’s return is important for the Bulldogs because JT Daniels has officially entered the transfer portal.

So, there’s no longer any debate going forward about whose team it is. It’s 100% the Stetson Bennett show.

Georgia QB JT Daniels has entered the transfer portal, @TheAthletic has learned. Daniels started 7 games in 2 seasons in Athens after transferring in from USC. Now back on the market. — Max Olson (@max_olson) January 19, 2022

Stetson Bennett is truly one of the best stories in all of college football, and he’s now returning for one more season in Athens.

He went from a walk-on nobody had ever heard of to the starting quarterback of a national title team. If that doesn’t get you fired up, you’re not a real college football fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stetson F. Bennett IV (@stetsonbennettiv)

Now, he’ll put on the pads for one more season in Athens. It should be a ton of fun to see whether or not he can repeat with the Bulldogs. No matter what he does, there’s no doubt Bennett is already a legend in Georgia.