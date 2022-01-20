Tom Brady Is Older Than Every Remaining Opposing NFC Head Coach In The Playoffs

A wild stat about Tom Brady is blowing up on Twitter.

As pointed out by NFL Research, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is older than every single remaining opposing NFC head coach in the playoffs at the age of 45. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

44-year-old Tom Brady is older than 4 of the 7 opposing head coaches remaining in the playoffs, including all 3 opposing NFC coaches. Including playoffs, Brady is 20-6 vs head coaches younger than him, the most such wins by any QB in the Super Bowl era. — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 20, 2022

Packers coach Matt Lafleur is 42, Rams head coach Sean McVay is 35 and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is 42.

So not only is Brady older than all three coaches, but he’s older than all three by at least a few years.

Tom Brady continues to defy the odds. Older than every opposing NFC head coach remaining in the playoffs. 😱 pic.twitter.com/TisVGcFJHn — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) January 20, 2022

It’s truly insane how well Brady has withstood the test of time. Most NFL players only last a few seasons in the league.

Making it six or seven years is the sign of a great career. Yet, Brady has been playing for more than two decades and shows no signs of slowing down.

It’s absolutely mind-boggling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Now, every single NFC coach still standing other than Bruce Arians is younger than Tom Brady. Imagine telling someone a decade ago this is the situation the Bucs and Brady would be in.

Would a single person have believed you? I think the answer to that is no.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

Now, the Bucs will play the Rams this weekend. Let’s see if Brady can keep it rolling against Matthew Stafford and company.