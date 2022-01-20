Editorial

Tom Brady Is Older Than Every Remaining Opposing NFC Head Coach In The Playoffs

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

A wild stat about Tom Brady is blowing up on Twitter.

As pointed out by NFL Research, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is older than every single remaining opposing NFC head coach in the playoffs at the age of 45. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Packers coach Matt Lafleur is 42, Rams head coach Sean McVay is 35 and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is 42.

So not only is Brady older than all three coaches, but he’s older than all three by at least a few years.

It’s truly insane how well Brady has withstood the test of time. Most NFL players only last a few seasons in the league.

Making it six or seven years is the sign of a great career. Yet, Brady has been playing for more than two decades and shows no signs of slowing down.

It’s absolutely mind-boggling.

 

Now, every single NFC coach still standing other than Bruce Arians is younger than Tom Brady. Imagine telling someone a decade ago this is the situation the Bucs and Brady would be in.

Would a single person have believed you? I think the answer to that is no.

 

Now, the Bucs will play the Rams this weekend. Let’s see if Brady can keep it rolling against Matthew Stafford and company.