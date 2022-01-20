Hilarious Video Shows Trent Williams Laughing At Cowboys Fans Flipping Him Off After Playoff Win

An incredible video of Trent Williams has hit the web.

In a YouTube video shared by TheSFNiners, the San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman was leaving the field after beating the Cowboys this past Sunday, and some Dallas fans weren’t happy with him! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the video, fans could be seen flipping him off, but Williams wasn’t letting them kill his vibe. He literally just pointed at them and started laughing as he exited the field. Watch the hilarious video below.

I don’t know why, but this video is absolutely hysterical. Imagine flipping off an NFL player thinking it’s going to make a difference.

The man just went into Dallas’ home stadium, rocked their world and was walking out with a win. You think he cares about some fans flipping him off?

Hell no.

The Cowboys Lose After One Of The Dumbest Plays In NFL History https://t.co/gwOEYTNHzc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 20, 2022

This video could legit be a promo for how to deal with the haters. You just can’t let them get you down. Hit them with a smile and keep it moving.

Again, they just won and advanced in the NFL playoffs. A couple of fans flipping him off is the least of his concerns. He’s probably on his way to crack open a few cold beers!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers)

Props to Williams for the epic reaction. As an unbiased fan with no dog in the fight, I loved it!