TV Icon Betty White Sends Message To Fans Thanking Them For All Their ‘Love And Support’

Late TV icon Betty White had a final message for fans as she thanked them for all their “love and support” over the years in a video recorded for her 100th birthday before she died at 99.

“I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years,” the “Golden Girls” star shared in a clip posted Friday on White’s Facebook page. “Thank you so much, and stick around!” she added. (RELATED: Country Superstar Trisha Yearwood Takes On Betty White Challenge, Raises More Than $30,000 For Animal Rescue)

WATCH:

The video was posted by the legendary actress’ assistant Kiersten Mikelas. The assistant said that two videos were made, one for fans and one for the “Betty White: A Celebration,” a film that is available to watch on the big screen only on her birthday, Jan. 17. (RELATED: Legendary Comedian Norm Macdonald Dead At Age 61 After Dealing With Cancer Battle)

“When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday,” Mikelas wrote. “She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU – her fans.”

“She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted,” the post added. “I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank from Betty and the animals.”

Mikelas also thanked those who took part in the Betty White Challenge for fans to honor her by donating money to animal causes on what would’ve been her 100th birthday.

“As we continue to see [numbers] coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge,” the message reads. “She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be so grateful to everyone.”

Betty had an incredible career in Hollywood, starting back when she landed her first TV show “Life with Elizabeth,” IMDb noted. She’d been a part of Hollywood for more than seven decades and is probably best known for her roles on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” from 1973-1977 and as one of the ladies on NBC’s hit show “The Golden Girls” from 1985 to 1992.

The Hollywood legend suffered a stroke days before she would have celebrated the monumental birthday.