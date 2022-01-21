Biden White House Releases First-Ever Footage From Inside Situation Room

President Joe Biden’s administration released Friday what it says is the first-ever video footage from inside the White House Situation Room.

Previous administrations have released photos of the events inside the ultra-secret room, but never footage. The innocuous footage shows Biden greeting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the opening of the virtual U.S.-Japan summit Friday morning. (RELATED: Hillary 2024 Chatter Picks Up As Biden Approval Hits New Low)

WATCH:

A first: The @whitehouse releases *video* footage from inside the Situation Room. We’ve seen still photos for years, but the Biden administration says this is the first-ever video release from inside the super-secret space: https://t.co/GNV8VtYtqz — Ed O’Keefe (@edokeefe) January 21, 2022



“Today, President Biden met with Prime Minister Kishida to further strengthen the U.S.-Japan Alliance – the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the world,” Biden’s White House said of the meeting.

Previous administrations have released several iconic photos from inside the Situation Room, such as President Barack Obama observing the Navy Seal raid that killed Osama Bin Laden. Former President Donald Trump’s White House also released a picture of him observing the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Biden’s White House released the footage as his administration is running into numerous roadblocks on virtually all of its priorities. Biden’s Build Back Better Act and his elections bills are both dead in the water in Congress, while the Supreme Court also struck down his vaccine-or-test mandate for companies. Polls showed both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at all-time lows this week, the one-year anniversary of their inauguration.